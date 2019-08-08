'I will be demanding a full explanation': Apology sought over Shrewsbury town centre roadworks

Councillor Alan Mosley welcomed the news from Shropshire Council that works on Pride Hill, which have plagued the town on and off for more than a year, will be removed by 'close of play' on Friday.

The next phase of works, as part of the £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package, will commence in High Street in early 2020.

“It’s good news that the town centre works are suspended until the New Year," Councillor Mosley said.

"However, there is no way of avoiding the conclusion that the management of the whole project by Shropshire Council has been a disaster.

"The reputation of the town has been severely damaged as the scheme as a whole has overrun by many, many months and is clearly not finished yet.

"I only hope that evidence has been gained to enable better planning in future in facilitating key proposals in the Big Town Plan."

Barriers were first set up at the top of Pride Hill in April 2018 and were expected to be completed by last November.

However the contractor Casey failed to meet the deadline and had the contract removed from them.

Telford company, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd, took over on February 4 after work was temporarily suspended for the Christmas break in a bid to encourage trade during the festive season.

Councillor Mosley said the town now deserves a full explanation and apology from Shropshire Council for the inconvenience caused over the last year and three months.

He added: "On behalf of the Labour group and the town council I will be demanding a full explanation from the portfolio holder responsible, Councillor Steve Davenport, and hope that he will apologise to the businesses, shoppers, visitors and residents for the significant damage and inconvenience caused by the works.”

The lengthy work has seen the old red bricks pulled up and new York stone and granite setts laid in their place

The council said it expects all materials and traffic management to be de-mobilised and cleared by Friday.