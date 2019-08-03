Kapow! – Superheroes in Shrewsbury tackle giant assault course to raise money for Severn Hospice

It was the third time lucky for Kapow!, which has been postponed twice this year due to bad weather. It was originally meant to be held in April, but luckily about 400 people were able to take part in today's event.

The event, which took place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, saw supporters dress as superheroes for the day and take on the 10 giant inflatables – either solo or as part of a team.

Hannah Gamston, events manager at Severn Hospice, said it had been a really successful event.

“It took two postponements but the weather was finally kind to us for Kapow! – and everyone smashed it," she said.

“We’re always grateful to our supporters and especially for sticking with us on this one.

"Hundreds came along to the West Mid Showground to make this Shropshire's biggest inflatable obstacle course event one to remember.

"We saw superheroes jump, climb, bounce and dive their way up and down our 10 giant inflatables and along the 5km course.

"And some of the costumes that people made an effort to wear were epic - everyone taking part looked absolutely fantastic."

Hannah said she was very grateful to everybody who took part.

“A massive thank you to everyone for their support in helping us fund comforting care and emotional support for families living with an incurable illness," she said.

“The next event in the Severn Hospice events calendar is our Attingham Car Rally next Sunday – we hope to see everyone there on the day."

Hundreds of classic and vintage cars will take centre stage at Attingham Park for the rally.

The event will see vehicles from all eras on display in front of the stunning National Trust country house and estate.

More than £7,000 was raised for the charity during last year's event.