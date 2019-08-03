Menu

'Easiest arrest' ever as two men start rolling a joint OUTSIDE Shrewsbury police station

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Officers made their easiest arrest ever after two men started rolling a joint outside Shrewsbury Police Station.

The two of them were caught with mamba, a controlled drug which has been known to cause mental health issues, psychosis and even death.

But that didn't worry the two men, and neither did the police station across the road.

The arrest happened before 2.45pm today.

Officers tweeted: "Easiest collar ever. Two males sat directly outside Town Centre Police Station rolling a joint.

"Officers caught them in possession of a quantity of Mamba a controlled drug. Both males reported and going to court."

