Three month delay recommended for new Shrewsbury link road

It comes after Highways England has said planning permission should not be granted for at least another three months.

The authority has written to Shropshire Council planning department recommending that the process is delayed to allow further information to be submitted.

The report says the applicant, Shropshire Highways, needs to submit a suitable road safety audit before a decision is made.

Highways England has requested stage one of the audit which is the completion of a preliminary design.

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury, said he hopes the appropriate information can be submitted as soon as possible so the proposals can move to the next stage.

He added the much anticipated North West Relief Road depends on the creation of a new link road.

"It is essential that the Oxon Link Road goes ahead as exponentially as possible," he said.

"It is the embryonic part of the North West Relief Road and the people of Shrewsbury expect this road to be completed as soon as possible.

"The North West Relief Road is an essential artery that needs to be built. I am very keen that there is no disruption to the planning process."

The road is planned as a two-lane carriageway around one mile in length, connecting the Churncote roundabout where the A5 meets Welshpool Road to the Holyhead Road at Oxon.

Despite support from My Kawczynski and the leader of Shropshire Council, Peter Nutting, the proposals have come under fire from a number of nearby residents and businesses.

Highways England's recommendation follows reports from consulting civil engineers A.F. Macdonld & Partners and Leith Planning Ltd, both of which were commissioned by Morris Leisure who runs Oxon Touring Park in Welshpool Road.

Both documents set out a list of issues, including noise, safety and access, and recommend that the application is refused or withdrawn in its current form.

Morris Leisure managing director, Edward Goddard, even suggested that the nearby caravan park may have to close if the safety concerns are not addressed.

He also said the noise from the additional traffic would pose problems.

The road is anticipated to be complete by 2021 if it gains planning approval.