Third time lucky for Severn Hospice's Kapow!

Organisers of Severn Hospice’s Kapow! will be hoping it’s third time lucky after bad weather forced them to cancel the event twice earlier this year.

The event, which takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, will see supporters become superheroes for the day and take on the ten giant inflatables – either solo or as part of a team.

Events manager Hannah Gamston said people who missed out on registration that they can still take part on the day.

She said: “This weekend hundreds of superheroes will descend on Shrewsbury’s West Midlands Showground for Kapow!

“We’ve had some bad luck with the weather at our previous scheduled events, but everything is on course for Saturday to be a fun day for all of our fantastic fundraisers.

“Events like this are a great way to raise funds so we can continue to help local people and their families when they need it most.

“We can’t wait to see everyone come along and have lots of fun on our giant inflatables and it’s not too late to join in. Just come along in the morning and register with our events team – like all good superheroes you can turn up at the last minute but just in time."

The event will help ensure the hospice can be there for families that need its support across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Registration to sign up for Kapow! costs £20 for adults and £15 for children under 16 and will be open on the day of the event between 10am and 11am.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, over the age of eight and are taller than 1.2 metres.

For more details about the event go to severnhospice.org.uk/events or call 01952 221350.