Charities to benefit from On Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The organisers of the On Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced the national charity partners for the event on October 6.

Save the Children, The One Foundation, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and The Poppy Appeal will benefit from the popular race.

The event will also be supporting a number of local organisations, including Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, whose mission is to improve lives and empower communities through the power of physical activity and sport, Food Bank PLUS, Hope House, Severn Hospice, Opportunity Pre-School and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Race director Joe Williams said: "We are delighted to announce our national charity partners, along with a number of important local charities.

"These are all excellent causes and we hope that they will be warmly welcomed by the running community.

"Running for charity is fantastic incentive during training as well as on race day, and the support that charity runners receive in Shrewsbury is always amazing.

"We look forward to making a difference to all of our charity partners in 2019 and to welcoming everyone to a superb day of running in October.”

To enter visit shrewsburyhalf.co.uk