Shrewsbury splash park closed for urgent repair

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shrewsbury's splash park in the Quarry is closed until further notice after a fault was found with a pump during a routine check.

Engineers have now been called in after the problem was discovered before the water park opened at 10.30am today.

Gary Farmer, operations manager for Shrewsbury Town Council said: "We have called the company to come out and deal with the problem.

"One pump was found to have developed a fault when we ran the first test of the day.

"We cannot operate the splash park until this is resolved.

"The splash park may be closed for a day or for the weekend we just don't know at this stage."

