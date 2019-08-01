Shrewsbury splash park closed for urgent repair

Engineers have now been called in after the problem was discovered before the water park opened at 10.30am today.

Due to technical issues the Splash Park will be closed until further notice #quarry #shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/Lw6qGILDZ5 — ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) August 1, 2019

Gary Farmer, operations manager for Shrewsbury Town Council said: "We have called the company to come out and deal with the problem.

"One pump was found to have developed a fault when we ran the first test of the day.

"We cannot operate the splash park until this is resolved.

"The splash park may be closed for a day or for the weekend we just don't know at this stage."