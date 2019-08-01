Musicians invited to Shrewsbury rock school

Backbeat Music School, the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie, will launch in September, but aspiring musicians are being invited to attend an open day event on August 11 at The Flaxmill’s Dyehouse and Stove House studio room.

Running for a 10 week term at a time, the school will initially operate from venues in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton and Wem and is open to people of all abilities in the age groups seven to 12, 13 to 18 and 18 to 90 years old. A full band performance will take place at the end of each term.

Drum kits will be provided but students are welcome to bring their own instruments to cover the other music disciplines on offer including guitar, bass guitar, keyboards and vocals.

Adam said: “The tutors have years of teaching experience and have all performed in bands either as semi or full-time professionals. So, we not only have an insight as to how the business works but also an understanding of performance, which we feel is just as important as music theory.

"Our aim is to create bands from musicians, who, either as beginners have yet to experience it or simply need to have the thrill of playing a rock gig it re-kindled. In addition, we hope they’ll gain knowledge of pre gig set up, PAs and sound, working in a team, as well as a boosting their self-esteem and having a lot of fun on the way.”

Backbeat Music School’s free taster day will run from 11am until 2pm. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or to book a place contact Adam by email adam@backbeatmusicschool.com