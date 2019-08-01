Couple’s tractor run fundraising tops £21,000 for Shropshire charity

Roy and Mary Edwards of Rowton, near Shrewsbury, have been staging the run since 2007 in support of the local charity.

“We are delighted to have raised so much money for a fantastic charity, but we couldn’t do it without all the support from our friends and family," Roy said.

“We would particularly like to thank all the landowners on Long Mountain who allow us to cross their land, Helen Davies Catering who donated the superb food for afterwards, all the ladies who help Mary serve the refreshments, the sponsors of this year’s commemorative mugs Nigel Hilditch, the Hemmings family, David Jones Builder and TJ Parry and Sons Ltd, and of course all the tractor enthusiasts who came on the day. Their generosity means we can donate even more money to help the children at Hope House.”

This year 75 tractors took part, raising £1,555 and bringing the total raised for Hope House to a phenomenal £21,242.86.

Hope House major gifts manager, Vanessa Thomas, said: “Roy and Mary have been organising this fabulous event for 13 years now and it is a firm favourite on the calendar of local vintage tractor enthusiasts. It is quite a sight to see up to 100 vintage tractors in a row travelling along Long Mountains lanes and fields.

“Every penny raised will help provide vital care and support to terminally ill local children and their families and we can’t thank everyone enough for all their help.”