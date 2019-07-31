New high-tech scanner for Shrewsbury vets

The Medivet emergency hospital and general practice on Longbow Close has recently taken delivery of the equipment, which will take scans of local animals, as well as animals from the surrounding clinics.

Simon Cook, branch partner and veterinary surgeon, said: “Our aim is to offer truly exceptional service and the arrival of the CT scanner has certainly allowed us to lift our quality of care significantly. The whole team here is excited to be able to offer owners access to this improved, advanced imaging,"

“In the short time that the scanner has been in place, it has enabled us to deal with a number of urgent cases for patients that would not have been previously in a position to travel. It will prove invaluable in all aspects of veterinary medicine, including internal medicine, surgery, oncology and dentistry.”

The Medivet Shrewsbury is one of the Medivet's 18 emergency hospitals open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

It also provides day and night care and expertise for veterinary practices within a 100 mile radius.

For further information, Medivet Shrewsbury can be contacted on 01743 465554