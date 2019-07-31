Ludlow man admits assaulting two others near Shrewsbury hospital

Roger Morse, 45, pleaded guilty to common assault against Mark Price and assaulting James Babayenni by beating on June 26.

He entered his pleas on Monday and will be sentenced on August 19 when reports are ready.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court Morse, of Milton Road in Ludlow, also admitted one charge of affray relating to the same incident.

He denied two charges of attempted robbery of motor vehicles, and those will lie on file.

Morse was represented in court by Stephen Scully, and the prosecution case by Howard Searle.