Appeal launched after Shrewsbury great-gran suffers heart attack on holiday in Turkey

Libby Caunt and her husband Geoff, who are both in their 60s, were coming to the end of their holiday at Sun City in Ölüdeniz when Libby suddenly became ill on Saturday night.

The great-grandmother, from Dutton Green, in Shrewsbury, was rushed to hospital where tests revealed she had suffered a heart attack and she was placed in intensive care.

In the coming days, she is due to be transferred to a hospital in a larger town which specialises in treating people who have had heart attacks where she will either be fitted with a stent or undergo open heart surgery.

Family friend Chris Jones, a plant operator from Shrewsbury has launched a Justgiving page in a bid to raise money to allow Geoff to stay in Turkey.

All of Libby's medical treatment is covered by insurance but Geoff's living costs are not.

Ölüdeniz in Turkey

Chris said: "He will need to pay for accommodation, taxis and food while Libby is in hospital.

"Luckily her medial insurance will pay for everything but Geoff's will not. She will either have to have a stent or open heart surgery, either way she is going to be stuck in Turkey as she will not be able to fly home with the rest of the family.

"Geoff obviously wants to stay with her but he needs money to do so. And that is why we have set up the appeal.

"We are trying to raise about £1,000 and so far we have managed £450. Once she has had surgery she is not going to be able to come home for about six weeks.

"We hope that by raising this money we will be able to take some of the stress off Geoff."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-jones-511