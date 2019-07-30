The Flower Show marquees are coming in to bloom

Construction workers have been busy erecting the huge marquees that will house thousands of blooms on show day in the Quarry.

While gardeners and growers are putting the final tweaks to their designs and displays in preparation for the show, which some people rate as one of the best in the country, workers have moved on site and the park has now become a hive of activity.

This year's show gets underway on August 9 and the line up includes Scouting for Girls, celebrity chef John Torode and renowned gardener David Domoney.

Each night of the two day show, there will be a huge fireworks display which will light up the night's sky while in the main arena there will be showjumping, motorcycle displays and even a spot of duck herding.

The show is now in its 132nd year and brings thousands of visitors to the town.

Entry to the show is free for children aged 15 years and under when accompanied by a paying adult and the designated Children’s Area offers free activities, alongside a host of trade stands, wide selection of food and drink options, and the fireworks display to close the show on both days.