Shrewsbury Food Hub working with four churches

In the school holidays, a lot of the hub’s regular groups are closed, so they need extra help from everybody to get this good food into tummies.

A spokeswoman for the hub said: “We can never predict how much or what type of food we will get but we generally expect 10 to 20 trays of bread, fruit and veg to share.

“It’s best to pop in before you shop as there’s likely to be something useful.

“Please bring a bag with you when you come. Our foodshare tables run on a Pay As You Feel basis, in other words there is an optional donation of a penny up. You can be sure of a warm welcome and a cup of tea if you have time to stop and everyone is welcome.”

Until August 31, the food hub will be running foodshare tables at Riversway Elim Church at Lancaster Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, from 9am to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The food hub will also run at The Base, Shrewsbury Baptist Church Crowmoor, at Crowmere Road from 9am to noon on Fridays; Church of the Holy Spirit, at 49 Meadow Farm Drive, from 9am to 11am on Mondays and Fridays (closed August 2 and 26) and The Meet Place, Holy Trinity Meole Brace, 41 Maesbrook Road 10am to 11am on Mondays (closed August 26) and 9am to 1am Thursdays.