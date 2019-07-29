Shrewsbury Abbey's organ to be renovated thanks to pledges

Shrewsbury Abbey has announced there is to be the first major overhaul of its 1911 William Hill organ for over 100 years

Announcing the start of work, Reverend Dr Tom Atfield, Abbey Vicar, said: “Thanks to kind donations and hard work we are getting closer to securing the future of this significant part of the Abbey’s built environment and musical heritages.”

Work on the organ is to be carried out by organ builder Gary Owens in two phases.

The organ

In the first phase of work, due to start immediately after Easter 2020, several hundred pneumatic motors will be re-leathered, and all primary motors will be replaced with new electro-magnets. The organ console will also be restored and electrified. The organ will be completely dismantled, and all 1900 pipes cleaned and repaired as necessary, and the infestation of woodworm treated.

The majority of the cost of this work has already been banked but fund raising is still in progress to cover the final £30,000.

The second phase of work will follow once a further £85,000 has been raised. In this phase, the organ will be completed. “The organ was never finished” said organist Nigel Pursey “and the missing pipes are those needed to give the organ the punch and volume it needs in such a large building.”

It is planned to use pipework from redundant, contemporary Hill organs to complete the Abbey’s organ.

The organ

Gary added: “It is a privilege to be asked to carry out this essential work on the Abbey’s fine Hill organ. Renovated and completed this organ will be in tremendous shape for at least another generation. It will be an outstanding instrument and of national importance.”

Leading UK recitalist and former President of the Royal College of Organists Catherine Ennis, who is helping the Abbey with the organ project, confirmed the significance of the organ. She said: “This is a very important organ and when its restored and completed, it will be not just one of the finest organs in the county but in the whole country. It will be fantastic for Shrewsbury.”

Rev Atfield added: “The organ has welcomed Lord Lieutenants and Bishops. It has punctuated weddings and funerals for generations of local people and will one day play at the county memorial service for the Queen. We welcome any contributions that people can make to assist us in preserving this tremendous asset for the ongoing use of the town and county.”