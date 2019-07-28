250 runners turn out for first-ever Harry's Rainbow 10k

The Harry's Rainbow 10k event held at Vron Gate near Shrewsbury was organised by the Harry Johnson Trust to raise funds to help young cancer patients.

It was a case of smiles all round for the runners who took part on Sunday, with the event expected to raise around £1,000 for the charity which provides treats and support for children during treatment.

Laura Morris, Katie Jones, Lucy Goodwin, Kate Goodwin and Natalie Morris

Harry's Rainbow 10k Race

Runners travelled to Shropshire from as far afield as Sheffield and Leicester to take part.

First to cross the finish line in a time of 37 minutes and 13 seconds was Newtown farmer Tim Davies, 42, who is a member of running club Maldwyn Harriers.

"It was a really good run and a nice route," Mr Davies said.

"My wife Sharon wanted to support the charity and she talked me into talking part."

Wrekin Road Runners

Members of Laura Jones Fitness

In second place was Robert Cartwright, 39, an horticulturist, of Albrighton, in 37mins 22secs followed by Steph Gill, 53, of Wrekin Road Runners, in Telford, in 41mins 25secs.

The top three ladies across the line were Emily Sanders, 30, in a time of 45mins 51secs, followed by Shrewsbury Athletics club members Naomi Cook, 29, a teacher, in 46mins, and Jemma Brown, 34, a nurse, in 48mins and 01secs.

Ms Sanders, a supervisor, also from Shrewsbury, said: "I decided to take part because it's a nice charity to try and raise money for, I run in a lot of races. This course was hard going, but okay.

"I'd like to thank my coach Sophie Whittingham because she helped me back into running after I suffered an injury."

'Blown our expectations'

The race was set up by Sally Johnson the mother of Harry Johnson, who died in 2014 aged seven from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The trust launched in his memory supports young people and their relatives.

All finishers were presented with a goody bag and a medal featuring the trust's mascot 'Sooper Frog', a character designed by Harry before he died.

Cheryl Lewis, Emma Jones, Diane Jones Issy Evans and Spencer Evans

Natalie Verhoeven, Michele Price and Mary Woodall

Mrs Johnson said: "I am really pleased. The atmosphere has been really lovely. A lot of people people who signed up said they were looking forward to running somewhere different.

"It's really exceeded our expectations for the first fun run that we've put on. Some folks have come from as far as Sheffield, Leicester and Coventry as well as from all over Shropshire and Mid Wales.

"We think about 251 have taken part which for our first ever event has blown our expectations.

Sally Johnson, Claire Jones and Mai Jones with the Dolly Mixtures runners

"We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone for supporting the charity. All the money we raise will go to help children with cancer. as its the school holidays quite often parents take time of work to stay with the children so we help with days out to the zoo or the seaside.

"Also thanks to our friends and neighbours for lending a hand."

The cotton goody bags were sponsored by Nick Jones Well Planning and fitness business Torq, while the medals were designed by Yarringtons.