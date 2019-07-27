Shrewsbury's Jack sees in his century in style

Jack, who was born in Shrewsbury, received his card from the Queen but also carried with him a letter from his infant school teacher dating back to October 1924.

He now lives in a retirement complex on Ellesmere Road where his party - complete with Charleston dancers - was held.

He said: “Unfortunately the Queen couldn’t come to my party but I was lucky enough to go to one of her tea parties with my late wife Betty a few years ago.

"I’ve never eaten a Scotch egg so Chef has made me some to try. The dancers have been brilliant.”

He was born in Butchers Row and studied at Wyle Cop School.

In 1939, during the Second World War Jack joined the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry (KSLI) and was stationed in the Mediterranean but returned to train as a physical training instructor.

His specialism took him around the country working within the Red Cross’ convalescent hospitals where he helped wounded soldiers back to fitness.

He later found himself on board The Queen of Bermuda liner on route from Glasgow to Italy, where his job was to keep the troops fit at sea.

Returning to Shrewsbury, Jack worked as a train examiner in the 1970’s in the shunting yard which was just a few meters from his new apartment. He later moved to the Cotswolds to continue his career.

Scheme manager Sharon Wakeling from Withywood Shire Living said: “Jack moved here earlier this year to be closer to family locally. He’s the life and soul of the party.

"We had to celebrate this birthday milestone in style. It’s been a great afternoon with Charleston dancers, a buffet and of course a fabulous cake and Jack has been surrounded by his family and friends.”

Jack’s son Steve Taylor, 72 said, “We’re all thrilled to be celebrating Dad’s 100th birthday.

"After 40 years in the Cotswolds it has been lovely that he has come back to his old home, Shrewsbury, for retirement.”

The celebrations included a performance from local Charleston dancers Revel in Dance and singers The Bow Ties.