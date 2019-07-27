Charity cycle ride for Oswestry's Hope House returns

The popular challenge, which sees more than 200 cyclists from all over the county taking part, happens on August 11.

Starting and finishing at Hope House Children’s Hospice near Oswestry, the event offers a choice of two routes. There is a 56 mile route via Lake Vyrnwy, or a 70 mile route via Lake Bala which includes Bwlch y Groes – one of the highest public road mountain passes in Wales with a summit altitude of 545 metres.

Entry is £25 in advance and every cyclist is urged to raise sponsorship to help Hope House continue supporting local seriously ill children and their families.

Cyclists will be provided with refreshments at a halfway feed station and a second water station on the 70 mile route. A feast of home-made cakes and savouries is included at the finish.

Hope House fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert, said: “Our Cycle Challenge is such a popular event, we see many cyclists returning year on year to take part. Both routes will challenge our cyclists and will really test them. The children and families that we support face difficult challenges every day.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Recycling UK Ltd, ensuring that every penny raised helps Hope House ensure that no family suffers the death of a child alone. On-course support will be provided by Trek Shrewsbury, MedAid and the Hope House safety vans.

Cyclists can see the routes and sign up online at hopehouse.org.uk/events. Cyclists can also sign up on the day from 8am for £35.