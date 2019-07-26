Runners getting ready for half marathon

Entries are still open for the event which takes place on October 6.

There is still time to sign up for the event that takes runners through Shrewsbury’s historic centre and out into the beautiful Shropshire countryside. The summer months offer long days and good weather for training, while the time frame is ideal for runners to get race fit in time for the race.

Over 1,000 runners have already secured their place on the start line, from first-time runners through to charity and club runners wanting to take on the 13.1-mile course.

Many travel from afar for the race that offers superb support along the route and a first-class race village at Shropshire County Showground. The increase in registrations compared to 2018 shows that competitors have welcomed the new autumn date.

Swiss shoe brand On is Headline Sponsor for the event #ShrewsburyIsOn, while specialist running retailer Up & Running returns as Official Sports Retail Partner. Up & Running’s SRG run group will also be supporting the pacers in the half marathon and there will be increased retail opportunities plus plenty of entertainment and catering options in the race village.

Race director Joe Williams said: “On Shrewsbury Half Marathon is an ideal even for any runner looking for a professional and friendly race in a beautiful setting this autumn.

"We absolutely love hosting this event in my home town as the support is amazing and there is a wonderful sense of community amongst the runners and spectators. We are committed to providing the very best race experience for all competitors and this includes a first-class line-up of sponsors and partners to help participants reach their goals, whatever they may be.

"Now is the perfect time to sign up, train over the summer and have a superb day of running to look forward to in October.”

Advertising

Official charities for the 2019 On Shrewsbury Half Marathon are food bank PLUS, Hope House, Severn Hospice, Opportunity Pre-School and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Partners include On, Up & Running, Shropshire Council, One Water, Shrewsbury Business Park, Original Shrewsbury, Breathe Unity, Optimal Movement, C S Physiotherapy, Run Britain and UKRunChat.

Runners will get underway at 9am. Entry costs £29 (affiliated) or £31 (non-affiliated). All finishers receive a bespoke medal, a carton of One Water, technical t-shirt, goody bag, free pre- and post-race massages and free race photos.

Go to shrewsburyhalf.co.uk for further event details and to register. You can also like the Facebook page, and follow @Shrewsburyhalf on Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with all the latest news at #ShrewsburyHalf #ShrewsburyIsOn #UKRunChat.