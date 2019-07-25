House plans raise wildlife concerns

An application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for permission to build the homes on land off Red Barn Lane.

The site is currently agricultural land and lies within the Kingsland Special Character Area as part of the wider Shrewsbury Conservation Area.

However, the applicant says the five homes have been individually designed and fitting for the locality.

But neighbours living close to the proposed development site are concerned that the homes will destroy a wildlife area and contravene Shropshire Council's planning policy.

One objector said: "I am so alarmed and saddened by another attempt to destroy this precious piece of ecologically important green land. In a time when we are all environmentally aware of noise and air pollution, and it's impact on humans and wildlife, it is unthinkable that a development on this site could contribute anything to this wonderful green corridor."

Another said: "There are currently significantly unmet local needs relating to schools and GP surgeries and other important Council services in the area. The proposed development will not preserve or enhance the environment, the character or appearance of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area."

Other objectors said: "There have, over the years, been many attempts by self-interested individuals and organisations to develop sections of this valley. Upon refusal of some of these applications, appeals have been heard at the highest level, yet the refusal decisions have always been upheld. It would be a big shock if the Council were to now reverse the long-held view that this is an area which should be protected. Any development on this piece of land appears to be in contradiction to Shropshire Council's guidance notes on Environmental Networks and in contradiction to previous planning decisions which would have impacted negatively on this important green space."

In 2017 an application to build one house in the corner of the same field was turned down at appeal by the planning inspectorate.

The plans will be discussed by members of the council's planning committee at a date later this year.