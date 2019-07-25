Bridget says farewell to Shrewsbury college after 27 years

On her retirement, Bridget Thurgood recalled how Concord College has grown with invoices going out to 600 day and boarding students – 400 more than when she started.

She has been responsible for every bill, from students paying a deposit on arrival to collecting their final balance on leaving, and over the 27 years these procedures have also resulted in considerable contact with parents.

In addition to a large increase in students, she said the college had considerably expanded its staff with the number of teachers growing by two-thirds to 100. Support staff had also risen proportionately to a total of 170.

There were only two in the accounts department when Bridget, 69, arrived at the Acton Burnell-based college. And they shared a computer and printer. Today there are six in accounts with no more computer sharing.

From 2006-2011 Bridget and her husband David, a member of the night security staff at Concord, were both house parents. When David retired in 2011 the couple moved to Dorrington where they plan to stay following Bridget’s retirement on July 31.

As part of the boarding team, the couple accompanied students on a number of European trips to countries such as France, Belgium and Holland.

Bridget will continue to have plenty to keep her busy in retirement. For the mother of two, and grandmother of two, enjoys sewing, craftwork and gardening.

But all these activities take a back step to WI. Bridget, who has been in the WI for 40 years, is the county federation treasurer, a role she has held for the last four years. She is a member of Dorrington and Acton Burnell WI’s.

Of her retirement from Concord College, Principal Neil Hawkins said: “It has been a pleasure to have somebody with Bridget’s skills and integrity working at Concord College for so long. She will be greatly missed.”