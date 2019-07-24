Marathon effort for Shrewsbury park

So, joined by dozens of supporters stepping in for part of the journey, many in fancy dress, they ran 26.2 miles around Greenfields Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury - 70 laps of the park.

Their aim was not only to raise funds but raise awareness of the dispute between the local community and Shropshire Council over the authority's decision to grant permission to built up to 15 homes off Falstaff Street.

Money raised went into a pot to fund the legal challenge to the planning permission.

Both men are experienced runners, Mr Alyeo, 52, a member of the Mercia Fell Runners and Mr Lewis, 70 of Shrewsbury Renegade Runners.

John Alyeo with other runners and supporters

"This was Dave's 135th marathon and I have done 10," he said.

But he admitted that running 70 laps around a park was not something he had done before.

"We changed direction every 10 laps and it is such an attractive little park, so it was a pleasure," he explained.

He chose a 1970s psychedelic costume complete with wig for the to wear for the run, which he completed in four hours and 10 minutes.

"Thank goodness it wasn't too hot and the costume wasn't as bad as I feared," he said.

Mr Alyeo praised everyone who joined in the day.

"Lots of people came along and ran with us for part of the day. In fact two people also completed the marathon distance," he added.

"If people weren't running they were supporting us and looking after the refreshments table. We wanted to show that this is a public park and it should be available for the local community to use it as they want do, even for a marathon.

"We both live locally and appreciate the park."

Anyone who would like to help can sponsor the marathon challenge through justgiving.com/crowdfunding/greenfields-marathon.