Shrewsbury lad raises more than £4,300 for endangered elephants

Theo Taylor, from The Mount was moved to help the animals after watching a programme on the ivory trade. In 2017 he organised an open garden event at his home for friends and family and it raised over £1,600.

Two years later Theo and his family wanted to beat this total at ‘Elephant Day 2’ – held in their garden recently. Up to 200 people turned up to support the initiative which this year included a golf game, basketball, a cake stall, homemade lemonade, elephant crafts, slime making, and face painting and tattoos.

Theo said he is overwhelmed that so many people wanted to help and including online donations this year they have raised up to £2,700.

“Two years ago, I watched a video about how elephants are treated in the tourist industry and it was really upsetting and so cruel," said Theo. "Their numbers have halved in recent years because of the impact of humans and deforestation. I wanted to do something to help so I made a presentation for school, and we had a charity day at home.

“This year I wanted to do even better and we beat our £2,000 target which is just amazing,” he added.

Theo' parents, Mandy and James, said the whole idea was originally Theo’s and now the whole family including his sister Lexie, and brother Charlie, have really taken the charity – The Elephant Family – to heart.

“We are so proud of Theo for being so determined to try and help and for following his passions. We are now all involved and it’s great,” said Mandy.

“The Elephant Family know all about our open days and sent us lots of goodies for people to buy and take away with them. They even invited us to a special event for fundraisers at Clarence House two years ago which was an amazing experience for all of us.

“We must say a massive thank you to everyone for coming to support us and helping to raise this money, it’s fantastic,” she added.

The Elephant Family is a small charity dedicated to protecting Asian elephants who are losing their homes to deforestation. It works with conservation partners to empower and lead local experts to take action.

