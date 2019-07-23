Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire becomes Shrewsbury Food Hub patron

Mrs Turner said she was excited to come on board and lend her support to the charity.

“I am delighted to have accepted an invitation to become a Patron of Shrewsbury Food Hub and to be in a position to encourage and support such a necessary charity," she said.

“I cannot think of anything that is not to like helping local communities with food that would otherwise be wasted.

"We all hate to see the waste of good food and Shrewsbury Food Hub are actually doing something about it. In the last three years they have saved 110 tonnes of good food from going to waste and supplied food to 56 community groups.

“I am excited to be a part of this problem-solving team as they endeavour to rise to the challenge of wasting less by redistribution.”