Fridge freezer fire
A fire in a fridge freezer was dealt with in Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning (tue).
The fire broke out in a house in Montgomery Way, Sundorne, just before 4.30am.
Two fire crews from the town were quickly on the scene and brought the fire under control within quarter of an hour.
The fridge freezer which has suffered an electrical fire was taken out of the kitchen and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
