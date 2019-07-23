Blaze destroys van near Shrewsbury

One crew was called to the A488, Hanwood, at 7.25pm last night.

The fire, which destroyed the van, was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

The van was destroyed by fire

Rachael Thomson, who lives in Hanwood, said plumes of smoke were spotted on Chestnut Close and could be seen from Cruckton and Hanwood Bank.

She added: "There were several loud bangs.

"Local residents were concerned if there were gas cylinders in the van, or as it was close to the bungalows, lots of them are still heated by oil fuel.

"We actually thought it was one of the bungalows on fire."

Firefighters also tackled a blaze involving 20 sq m of undergrowth in Station Hill, St Georges, Telford, yesterday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 8pm and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.