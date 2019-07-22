Long service awards for firefighters

A medal ceremony was held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, in front of guests including the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Dr Josh Dixey, and vice Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown.

It included presentations to two men who have clocked up 40 years of service, three who have reached 30 years, and a further eight people marking their 20-year milestone.

The High Sheriff’s Good Citizen Award, for an individual who has made ‘a substantial contribution to society’, went to prevention team manager Rabinder Dhami, who has led the way in promoting community safety in Shropshire over two decades.

Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton presented awards to two officers marking 40 years of service.

They are self-employed builder Graham Dudley based at Clun Fire Station and Simon Griffiths watch manager at Whitchurch.

Three other staff received certificates for 30 years of service, presented by Councillor Chris Mellings were Darren Smith, Brian Welti and Glenn Willis.

A further eight people received 20-year long service and good conduct medals.

Other awards handed out on the night included the Telent Shield, for outstanding contribution to charity fundraising.

It went to Kat Frost, an on-call firefighter from Clun, who raised £5,000 by running the London Marathon, and was also a member of the Fire Tones singing group which raised £10,000 with their version of Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ last year.

There was also recognition for Emily Hodson, Lisa Baer and Kat Frost, who won the David Bishton Charity Shield which went to the department raising the most money for the Fire Fighters Charity. They organised the service’s first Christmas Charity Ball.

Miniature medals were also presented to friends and family of several dedicated firefighters in recognition of their support.