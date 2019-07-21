Dozens of fans meet the players at Shrewsbury Town event - with pictures

The club's biggest names were available for photos and autographs as part of the Meet the Players day at the weekend.

Dozens of fans young and old met the team to get their posters, programmes, kits and footballs signed on Saturday.

Players met with thrilled young fans. Photo courtesy of Shrewsbury Town.

And as well as the chance to chat with the squad, there was also a host of activities for youngsters to try out.

Manager Sam Ricketts said: "It is another aspect of what the club is about and hopefully it was a good event for everyone."

Fans were given a chance to ge their Shrewsbury Town merchandise signed. Photo courtesy of Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community ran a number of activities at the community football hub as part of the day.

There were several skills challenges, mini-games, inflatables and a shooting ring.

Dozens turned out for the event. Photo courtesy of Shrewsbury Town.

The club shop was also open to allow supporters to get their new kit and leisurewear.