Shropshire fostering team holding drop-in event at Shrewsbury

The aim of the evening event is to promote fostering as a permanency option, build on the recent Fostering Fortnight’s awareness, and most importantly find new foster carers.

The event on July 31, between 6pm and 7pm at Shirehall, is an informal way for those thinking about fostering a child, or brothers and sisters to get all the information they need and chat to the fostering team.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “All sorts of people from all walks of life can and foster. You get plenty of time during the application process to decide whether it really is for you and you’re never under any obligation to continue. There’s always advice on hand and lots of training available. People who want to foster simply need to care about children, have good communication skills, have a spare room and be ready for a challenge.

If you think that fostering could be for you, please come along to the event to find out more – we’d love to see you there.”

For more information about fostering shropshirefostering.co.uk