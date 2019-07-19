Overnight closures on the A5 at Shrewsbury

The closures will affect the A5 main carriageway between the A5 Preston Boats Island and junction seven of the M54, eastbound or westbound, between 9pm and 6am from Monday, March 20, for an expected seven days.

Highways England said that diversion routes will be put in place.

The closure is taking place to renew or replace bridge joints on the A5 Bluebell Bridge over B5061 Roman Road and the A5 River Tern Bridge over River Tern.

The work will see one direction completely closed, while the opposite side of the carriageway will be open with lane closures. The direction closed will alternate as the work goes on.