Shrewsbury care agency and home given 'good' rating

Abbey Care Direct Limited and its sister company, Sabrina House, a care home in Longden Road, have both been given an overall 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home also achieved an 'outstanding' rating for being responsive to residents' individual needs.

The inspection highlighted that both providers were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

The care agency, which supports people within their own homes to live as independently as possible, supported people to have the maximum choice and control of their lives, inspectors said.

A recently published report, following the latest inspection, said staff had appropriate training and care plans had been developed with people and their relatives being involved throughout the process.

It said: "People and relatives felt confident in staff, they told us there was a caring culture within the service and staffing levels were appropriate.

"We saw evidence the registered manager and staff had maintained a positive relationship and consistently offered continuity of support to people.

"One person told us, "I like all the carers. They all treat me with respect and are kind to me.

'Often exceeded expectations'

"People and relatives, we spoke with and visited confirmed staff were kind, respectful and sensitive to their needs. One person said, "I look forward to them [staff] coming, and I am sad when they leave."

According to a new report about Sabrina House, people felt safe and 'staff were committed to and worked innovatively to promote health and well-being'.

Inspectors said the service understood the importance of combatting isolation and encouraged people to develop and maintain relationships.

The care home is an active part of the community, having links with nearby schools and colleges.

Staff were described as 'kind and caring and often exceeded expectations'.

The report continued: "People received timely support to ensure their health care needs were met.

"We received repeated praise from relatives and health and social care professionals.

"They said people's health had improved because of effective care being provided at the home."

Sharon Aston, registered manager for Abbey Care Direct Ltd, said she was delighted with the outcome of both inspections, which took place in May.

She said: "Our staff deliver high quality care to our clients at all times, both in the home and in the community, they all go above and beyond what is required of them.

"We all work together as a strong team, taking pride in our roles, supporting each other and constantly updating training, policies and procedures so we work efficiently and empathetically.

"This is clearly working well as the report shows.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the staff.”