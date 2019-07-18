Male rescued from brook

The person was stuck in Shrewsbury's Rea Brook and required the help of the fire service to get them out.

Help was sent to the Old Potts Way area of the town shortly before 8pm, with reports of water rescue being required.

In total five crews went to the scene.

It is understood the male, whose age has not been confirmed, had become stuck in the brook due to the banks being too slippery to climb.

Fire officers used a short ladder to go down into the water and rescue the stranded male, who was then handed over to the care of the ambulance service.

The rescue was completed within 20 minutes of the call going into the fire control centre.

How the male has ended up in the brook has not been revealed.