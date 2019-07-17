Kay, 100, is still on the hunt for a toy boy

Kay Crowhurst, from Shawbury, believes you're never too old for love. She recently celebrated her big day surrounded by family and friends, and believes the secret to her longevity is a glass of white wine every day, a few biscuits and a little of what you fancy.

Her great niece Suzanne Clemence was there to see Kay with her card from the Queen. She said: "She is simply wonderful, one of the most exquisite and beautiful ladies you could ever meet. She has the most wicked sense of humour. She will most probably be a little embarrassed to be in the local paper, but we all want her to know how loved she is.

"When I asked her her secret of being so fabulous, she said she still enjoys a little of everything she fancies. She still has the odd glass of sweet white wine, enjoys a biscuit and is still on the look out for a toy boy."