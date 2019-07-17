Halfway to purple on the Stiperstones

Natural England started the initiative in April to raise £10,000 to buy a key piece of land called Windy Corner.

The aim is to restore this parcel of land to heathland, closing the gap between the Natural England managed Stiperstones National Nature Reserve (NNR) and the Shropshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve at Nipstone Rock.

The appeal has so far raised over £5000 through public donations and Natural England has pledged to contribute all of their summer takings from the car park at the Stiperstones.

Simon Cooter, Natural England’s Stiperstones NNR senior reserve manager said: “The Stiperstones is a much loved nature reserve and the public have been incredibly generous in their donations towards this cause. However we are keen to meet our target so that we can purchase the land and start its restoration. I am really excited about the possibility of increasing our heathland, and benefiting all the species that depend upon it”.

The Stiperstones is famous for its wild landscape and nationally important geology. Much of the reserve is heathland, covered with purple heather at this time of year.

Simon added: “This is a good time of year to visit the Stiperstones heathland, as on hot sunny day butterflies like the green hairstreak will be out and the warmth-loving creatures such as green tiger beetles and lizards can be seen on areas of bare soil at the edge of paths, and of course the hills will be turning purple."

This heathland habitat supports important breeding birds such as snipe, red grouse and skylark and specialised creatures such as the declining bilberry bumblebee, common lizard and green tiger beetle.

Natural England area manager, Emma Johnson, said: "It’s a fantastic place for wildlife. We have big ambitions to not only improve the quality of the heathland but also extend it, recovering nature across the Shropshire Hills. We hope that with continued donations and help from volunteers we will be able to make another significant step towards that ambition.”

To donate visit easydonate.org/PURPLE or to donate £5, text PURPLE to 70970, or to £10, text PURPLE to 70191.