Shropshire fashion designers ‘makeup’ the final 42

Amelia Roe specialises in printed formal accessories for men and along with her graduate collection of ties, silk squares and bow ties, is an entrant in the Accessory Designer of the Year category of the awards.

Stephanie Morgan is a professional makeup artist based in Telford, specialising in weddings, occasions and editorial makeup and is in the running for the Professional Makeup Artist of the Year.

Taking place on Friday, October 11, the Midlands Fashion Awards are in their 12th year and provide opportunities for independent, emerging and creative talent from across the region to showcase their designs.

The event will be hosted at The CSBO Centre, part of the City of Birmingham Symphony Hall and 42 finalists in total are through to the event, which includes fashion and accessory designers and makeup artists. There is also a fashion photography category.

Amelia said: “I am really excited to be a finalist in the Midlands Fashion Awards. I am always looking at ways to elevate my experience in fashion and to showcase my accessories. I look forward to attending and to meet other up and coming designers”

Stephanie added: "I am extremely passionate about makeup application and people feeling beautiful, I can’t wait to see what the competition holds for me and to meet other like-minded people in the industry.”

The judges to secure the finalists were Jas Kaur, director of post graduate studies in fashion and textiles at Birmingham City University, Angela Armstrong, course director and senior lecturer in fashion at Coventry University, Diana Stoencheva, director at the central school of makeup and Michelle Beddall, lecturer at the University College Birmingham.

Jenny Eason, the founder and director of the awards said: “We have been championing creative fashion talent from across the region for well over a decade.

“Each year the awards have grown, and this year we had some amazing and creative talent enter the awards and it was a really hard judging process as the standard was so high. I want to wish all our finalists congratulations and the very best of luck in October.”

In 2019, there will be one winner and runner up in each category and as well as a trophy and certificate, prizes include expert mentoring from industry professionals, editorial photoshoots and PR and social media promotion. Past winners have also gained work placements and gone on to showcase their designs across the world.