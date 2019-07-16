Organ announcement due this week

The Abbey has one of the finest organs in the county. However it is showing its age and despite sounding impressive major work is long overdue

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) has recently made decisions about the organ’s future, decisions which will be unveiled on Thursday evening.

Speaking for the Abbey, organist Nigel Pursey said that without renovation, the organ will fail. He said: “It’s just a matter of time. Each of the several hundred ageing pneumatic motors is hinged with leather, and with the passage of time and drying out, these are now failing. There is woodworm too in the organ platform and casework which must be treated.”

Despite all its problems, the organ still sounds magnificent. That is because the majority of the organ’s pipework is of the highest quality, and the blending of the pipes by 1911 organ builder William Hill, is outstanding.

“Work is definitely overdue," added current organ tuner Gary Owens. “Most of my time on routine tuning visits is spent patching up the many faults that have developed since my previous visit. But this organ is a stonker and once renovated and completed it will be outstanding.”

Fund raising events and recitals have been held for many years and it is expected that this week’s announcement will reveal how much has already been raised, and how much more still has to found.