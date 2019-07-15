Menu

Train disruption for Shropshire

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Trains through Shropshire were disrupted after a train hit a tree that had come down on the line near Cardiff.

Shrewsbury railway station

At least two Cardiff to Manchester trains, which use the Shrewsbury to Chester line, were cancelled because of the problems.

Transport for Wales said that a train hit the tree yesterday (mon) near St Fagan's, Cardiff.

No one was hurt but there were severe delays on a number of routes including Cardiff to Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury to Chester.

Train services were expected to get back to normal by this afternoon.

