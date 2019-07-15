Art project flags up Shrewsbury's links with creatures discovered by Darwin

The flags, each depicting an animal discovered by Darwin, have been designed by Shrewsbury-based artist and graphic designer, Daniel Lloyd, from The Hive, and installed by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

They link with the town's Darwin Trail and children are being encouraged to play ‘spot the animal’ on the flags as part of a free activity booklet available throughout the town centre.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We hope the flags will create a colourful spectacle for people walking in High Street, and we would like to thank The Hive for putting us in touch with Daniel who has done an amazing job.

“Alongside the flags, we have also redesigned the DarwIN Shrewsbury Trail booklet and released activity cards for children to design their own flags and see which animals they can spot.

Transformed

“It’s all part of our wider work to encourage more people to spend time in the town centre, with the pocket park being created in Shoplatch to take advantage of the lack of traffic using High Street while roadworks take place.”

Artist Daniel Lloyd said he had taken some of Darwin's most recognisable discoveries and transformed them into colourful creations through his bold geometric style of design.

“Having the opportunity to work on this project in my hometown has been incredible,” he said.

“Darwin got to see some of these colourful, exotic creatures for the very first time and I wanted to represent the impact they would have had on him through the boldness of these designs.

“Darwin loved Shrewsbury and so do I - much like Darwin with his animals. I'm thrilled to be able to share these designs with the people of Shrewsbury in what is my most public work yet.”