Coaching chance for sports trainees

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport is running a summer coaching traineeship, aimed at 16 to 24-year-olds, at Pimley Manor in Shrewsbury.

Starting on July 22, it's an opportunity for those taking part to enhance their employability by gaining industry recognised qualifications and work experience.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, said: “This course is ideal for 16 to 24-year-olds not in education or training and who don’t have a level 3 qualification.

“A lot of people think if they come and do a traineeship with Crossbar that it’s going to affect the next step for them, but that’s not the case as if they have already signed up for a college course, that will still start as normal in September when our summer coaching traineeship ends.

"This is an additional chance for them to come and enhance their employability, get something new on their CV and gain some work experience.”

He added: “As a company when we look to recruit apprentices and sports coaches, what’s becoming apparent is that while the qualifications might be there, there is often a lack of practical experience, so this traineeship offers both.

“There is the chance to obtain both a 1st4Sport Level 2 principles of coaching and a 1st4Sport Level 2 multi-skills qualification, industry recognised qualifications in sports coaching.

“Rather than playing on the Xbox all summer, joining this course provides the opportunity to gain work experience at our summer holiday courses by shadowing our coaches, gaining experience and getting a greater understanding about what it takes to become a sports coach."

The course, which is limited to 25 people, is open to young people across Shropshire, with transport available to help take successful applicants from the Telford area to Shrewsbury.

There is also the possibility that the summer coaching traineeship could be the first step on the career ladder with Crossbar as the company will be offering a future skills study programme and also 10 sports apprenticeships from September.

For more details and to apply for a place on the summer coaching traineeship, contact 01952 677965 or email admin@crossbarcoaching.com