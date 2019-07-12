Menu

Woman, 18, found dead near river in Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The body of a teenage woman has been found in Shrewsbury.

Police were called just before 8am today to reports of concerns for a person's safety close to the River Severn.

On arrival at the scene near Mardol Quay, they found the body of the 18-year-old woman.

A file has been prepared for the coroner.

Eleanor Harris, spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called at around 7.55am on Friday morning to reports of a concern for welfare for a woman close to the river by Mardol Quay in Shrewsbury.

"On attendance, the body of an 18-year-old woman was found. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Need help?

Help and advice for those having a mental health crisis is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.

