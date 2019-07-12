Traffic chaos at town retail park

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations after being stuck in queuing traffic for up 90 minutes while trying to leave Meole Brace Retail Park.

On Facebook people advised others to 'bring coolbags' if they were planning to buy frozen food.

The hold-ups were caused by one lane of the carriageway by Pets At Home being closed.

Shropshire Council sent a team to assist in the area although the roadworks are not associated with any work being undertaken by the council.

The layout of the retail park has been long criticised by shoppers for having only one entrance and exit.

There is regularly congestion on the park and on to Hereford Road at peak times.