Shrewsbury rescue dogs to star in mini-film

Over the course of a year new owners who have chosen to give a rescue dog a second chance were asked by the rehoming centre team to catch their favourite moments on camera to show the lifelong bond they now share.

One of the stars of the project is terrier cross Maddie, now three, who spent Christmas 2017 at the rehoming centre but found her special someone soon after when Dogs Trust Shrewsbury volunteer Sue Davies fell in love with her - and they proved to be a perfect match.

Sue said: “Maddie is my first rescue dog and she is wonderful. She was very nervous at first but not now. She enjoys life to the full, is really affectionate and loves having her tummy tickled. Volunteering at Dogs Trust makes you realise that all these beautiful dogs deserve a second chance in life. They give so much joy and companionship. I am so proud that I am Maddie’s special someone and I hope everyone who would like a dog in their life, chooses to adopt.”

Other dogs featuring in the project are dachshund Tiny Tim and Staffordshire bull terrier Cross, Kenny.

Kenny was taken home by the Turkington family

Tiny Tim was four months old when he arrived at the rehoming centre. He hadn’t had the best start in life as he was illegally imported into the country from Hungary.

Along with his brothers and sisters he was seized at the border and looked after at Dogs Trust until Adam Fellowes and Daisy Lambert fell in love with him and he headed off to his forever home with them.

Kenny, 8, had been at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury for six months before he stole the heart of the Turkington family and is now loving life with his new family.

Advertising

Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury manager, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has adopted a Dogs Trust dog, and as we approach the busy summer months we also want to encourage people who would like a dog to be part of their family, to do lots of research in advance. That will help give owners the best chance of being able to share many happy years together with their four-legged friend.

“Our dogs will always be part of the Dogs Trust family so it’s wonderful to see them in their forever homes, living the lives they deserve to live, with owners who adore them. We always do our best to make sure families find a dog that will suit their daily lives, so if you have a Maddie, Tiny Tim or Kenny shaped hole in your life we hope you choose to give a rescue dog a second chance at happiness.”

Watch highlights from Maddie, Tiny Tim and Kenny’s first year in their forever home at dogstrust.org.uk/mydogisforlife