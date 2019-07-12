Former soldier, 82, died after crash near Shrewsbury

Gareth Wynn Jones suffered fractured ribs as a result of the four-car collision on the A458 near Rowton Castle on March 20. The vehicles were travelling in the direction of Welshpool at about 5.45pm when the collision happened at the junction of Rowton Avenue.

The hearing was told that the lead vehicle had slowed to turn right when a white Mini followed by a green Honda slowed behind it. However, Mr Jones’s blue VW Polo struck the rear of the Honda which in turn struck the Mini.

The 82-year-old former parish councillor of Mount Pleasant, Middletown, near Welshpool, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he died on March 23 after his condition deteriorated.

A post mortem report gave the cause of death was broncho-pneumonia, rib fractures and road traffic accident.

In a statement read by Assistant Shropshire Coroner Mrs Joanne Lees, Mini driver Karen Davies described how she overtook Mr Jones’s blue VW Polo shortly before the incident.

Indicate

“I had overtaken it half a mile before. It was only travelling at 35mph on a road with a 60mph limit. The driver appeared to be struggling in the bright,” she stated.

“I saw the vehicle ahead indicate to turn right. I was correctly positioned. I slowed my vehicle to pass it when suddenly my vehicle was struck violent to the rear, causing my car to shoot forward.”

Advertising

Mrs Lees said vehicle examiners had found no defects on any of the vehicles. And no evidence of braking at the scene at the time the VW collided with the rear of the Honda.

Paying tribute in a statement, Mr Jones' son, Gareth Stephen Jones, said his father “was very proud of his Army career” and had served in the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Guards. He had also stood guard at Buckingham Palace and attended the opening of Parliament as part of his duties.

Following military service Mr Jones moved to Welshpool where he became a lorry driver and settled down. He also worked as a coach driver.

He served on the council for 35 and had been instrumental in fundraising for a children’s sports day.

His son described his father as "hard working" and "loyal" man who adored his family. He was a "passionate" Labour Party supporter as well as a Liverpool fan.

Mrs Lees recorded a conclusion that Mr Jones died as a result of a road traffic accident.