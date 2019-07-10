Menu

Advertising

Youths warned after cannabis recovered

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police officers seized more than a dozen wraps of cannabis from a group of teenagers in Shrewsbury.

The confiscated cannabis

The haul and a quantity of cash was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a group of 11 youths. It was clear to officers that they had been smoking cannabis as there was a strong smell in the air and they recovered a bong.

Sergeant Simon Morris from West Mercia Police said that the youths, who were aged approximately 17, were spoken to and warned that if there was a recurrence they would be risking arrest.

"We recorded their details and carried out checks on them. If we come across them again they risk being prosecuted. They have had their chance," said Sergeant Harris. "There is a common misconception by some of the youths of today that it's ok because it is commonplace to be in possession of cannabis. But it is illegal to have it and to supply it."

He added that officers would be targetting the Quarry, areas of Kingsland and the Wakeman Gardens over the coming weeks. "Just because everybody is doing it doesn't mean it is legal."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News