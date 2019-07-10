Youths warned after cannabis recovered

The haul and a quantity of cash was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a group of 11 youths. It was clear to officers that they had been smoking cannabis as there was a strong smell in the air and they recovered a bong.

Sergeant Simon Morris from West Mercia Police said that the youths, who were aged approximately 17, were spoken to and warned that if there was a recurrence they would be risking arrest.

"We recorded their details and carried out checks on them. If we come across them again they risk being prosecuted. They have had their chance," said Sergeant Harris. "There is a common misconception by some of the youths of today that it's ok because it is commonplace to be in possession of cannabis. But it is illegal to have it and to supply it."

He added that officers would be targetting the Quarry, areas of Kingsland and the Wakeman Gardens over the coming weeks. "Just because everybody is doing it doesn't mean it is legal."