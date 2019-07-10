Brick building fun at shopping centre

The centre has joined forces with LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre to host a day of LEGO®-themed fun.

There’ll be a chance to meet Bertie the Brickmaster and the LEGO® crew, build sculptures out of LEGO® bricks at the creative LEGO® stations and learn all there is to know about LEGO®.

There will also be the chance to pick up some great summer offers with LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre.

On Saturday the Pride Hill Centre will also be hosting ‘One Great Day’ of fundraising from 10am to 4pm, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and the Little Rascals Foundation. There will be face painting and a fun raffle.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “This promises to be a brilliant day for children and a great chance for them to let their imaginations run wild and create some fantastic LEGO sculptures. It’s also a great opportunity for us to help raise funds for two very worthy causes. We look forward to seeing visitors of all ages for a fun, and fund-raising, day.”

Raffle winners will be drawn on Monday (15) and contacted by the centre management team.