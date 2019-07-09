Three men arrested after attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

The victim escaped without having anything taken despite one of the men potentially having a knife, police said today.

The incident happened near the Frankwell roundabout between 9pm and 9.05pm on Friday.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, is a young white man and was wearing dark shorts and a dark top.

He was approached by three other young men who attempted to rob him.

Police say one of the men may have had a knife.

The victim ran off in the direction of the Welsh Bridge but was chased by one of the suspects.

Three men were arrested and interviewed by police before being released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses and have released descriptions of the offenders.

The first man was wearing a dark top, grey bottoms, had distinctive dark curly hair and was in his late teens.

The second young man was wearing a red hooded top, dark bottoms, short brown hair and was also in his late teens.

The third young man was wearing a grey/blue hooded top, was of medium build and had short mousy brown hair.

Police would especially like to speak to anyone with mobile or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Oakley at West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 938s.