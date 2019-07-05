Family not happy with treatment at three county hospitals, inquest hears

Joyce Margaret Bayley, 69, of Market Drayton, also spent time on a hospital ward that had to be closed due to a norovirus outbreak.

She was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital following a fall on January 1 and was discharged and sent home on January 12.

Her son Anthony Bayley told the pre-inquest hearing that following two further falls at home within 24 hours she was readmitted at the Telford hospital the next day. She was then transferred to Whitchurch Community Hospital on January 18.

She remained there until February 19 when she was transferred to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. She returned to Whitchurch on March 8, but was transferred again to Shrewsbury due to her deteriorating condition on March 21.

The hearing held at Shirehall on Wednesday was told that during this period Mrs Bayley, of Hawthorn Way, stayed on Shrewsbury's Ward 27 which was closed to visitors for a number of days due to norovirus. She died on April 3.

The cause of death was given as decreased blood circulation, electrolyte imbalance and a brain bleed.

Mr Bayley and his sister Suzanna Edwards told the hearing they had concerns about her treatment at all three hospitals, including the findings of scans she received at PRH and RSH, questions about the timing of her admission to Ward 27 at Shrewsbury, and social care arrangements when she was sent home from PRH in January.

Mr John Ellery, Senior Coroner for Shropshire, told the family that a transcript of the hearing would be sent to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust and Whitchurch Community Hospital for responses.

The full inquest will be held at a date to be fixed.