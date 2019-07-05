Castle history set to be discovered

The excavation will take place from July 22 to August 2 and will be led by local archaeologist Dr Nigel Baker and one of the most experienced archaeologists in the region, David Williams.

It is part of a wider archaeology project funded by the Castle Studies Trust to help better understand the history of Shrewsbury Castle and the stories it holds within its undiscovered archaeology.

Shrewsbury Castle will be open for the majority of the excavation (closed August 1) for you to visit and learn more about the excavation and the castle from the archaeologists themselves.

The excavation is a partnership project with Shropshire Council, University Centre Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shropshire Archives and the Castle Studies Trust.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Shrewsbury Castle is one of the best preserved urban castles in the UK, yet it is one of the least well known and we hope that this archaeological project will help us to raise awareness of this remarkable monument.

“It’s great to see Shropshire Council working with University Centre Shrewsbury and its students as well as volunteers from Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and Shropshire Archives in what has become a real community effort.

“This excavation could unearth some of Shrewsbury’s undiscovered history and I can’t wait to see what is found.”

Jeremy Cunnington from Castle Studies Trust, said: “The Castle Studies Trust is delighted to be funding the project to learn more about this important but little understood castle. Not only will we learn more about Shrewsbury Castle, thanks to falling out of use so early we will also get a rare opportunity to boost our understanding of how early castles and their baileys functioned and advance our understanding of castles in the UK.”

Dr Morn Capper, Lecturer in history and heritage at University Centre Shrewsbury, said: “We are thrilled that staff and students at University Centre Shrewsbury are taking part in new research at Shrewsbury Castle, and that these investigations will help plan for its preservation.

“Working alongside Nigel Baker and the team at Shropshire Council allows students to learn how the past is understood, but also how heritage is preserved using ‘real world’ skills. By volunteering with the excavation and public events, Shrewsbury students will learn the importance of communicating research and how sharing ideas can help build public support to preserve the castle into the future.”

The excavation follows a geophysical survey of the inner bailey which took play in May.