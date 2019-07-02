Menu

Barrier fault disrupts trains in Shropshire

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Trains running through Shropshire were delayed this morning following a barrier fault in mid Wales.

Network Rail reported the issue at 8.20am between Newtown and Caersws.

Services between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth were affected for several hours.

The fault was fixed by 10.50am but Network Rail warned some trains may still be delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Normal service is expected to resume from 2pm.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

