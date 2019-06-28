Shrewsbury postcode among areas for fastest house sale

SY3, covering parts of Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Lyth Hill and Bicton Heath, is in fourth place in the newly released figures, with homes taking on average 120 days to sell – 90 to find and accept and 31 to complete.

That is compared to the national average of 162 days to sell a property from first listing – 109 days to find a buyer and get an offer accepted and another 53 to complete.

The quickest postcode to currently sell your home is the M23 postcode in Manchester at 116 days, taking 91 days to find and accept and offer and 25 days to complete on the sale.

When it comes to finding that initial buyer, the quickest postcode area is YO62 in North Yorkshire, taking just 54 days, but, with the completion of the sale dragging on for an average of 84 days, it takes 138 days in total to sell in the area.

The figures have been released by estate agent comparison site getagent.co.uk.

Colby Short, the website's founder, said: "Traditionally the back end of a sale is the most nail biting and can also be the most protracted as the legal requirements can drag on and on between a number of parties. However, with current market conditions plagued by uncertainty, it’s interesting to see that the time taking to sell is actually taking the longest at the buyer finding stage."